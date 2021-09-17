Marvel’s Avengers Slammed by Fans for New Thor Suit

A new Thor suit in the Marvel’s Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia is getting slammed by players, especially over on Reddit. As you may know, suits in Marvel’s Avengers have been very contentious. After coming up short on a variety of MCU suits earlier this year, developer Crystal Dynamics has recently been making appreciable improvements, placating fans in the process and likely making a ton of dough in the process as well. The Black Panther suits have been particularly praised. However, just as the game was gaining some momentum in this regard, it’s fumbled.

It’s unclear what the origins of this new Thor suit are, which is to say it’s unclear what, if anything, it’s been inspired by. Some have theorized this is some type of Halloween skin, but considering how far away the spooky holiday is, this seems a bit stretchy. Whatever the case, if it was inspired by a pre-existing Thor suit, the inspirations it drew were the wrong ones. As players have pointed out, it looks like Thor just got done rolling around in the pigpen.

“As a big Thor fan, I can’t help but wonder why the artists woke up and choose violence, and who allowed this targeted attack against the god of thunder,” said one fan of the suit over on Reddit. “No. No I’m sorry but you can’t convince me this is real,” added another fan.

For the most part, there aren’t many players angry with the suit, probably, because, unlike the MCU suits, there are no expectations involved. Rather, most players are simply poking fun at the suit, while others are in a state of denial that it’s actually real.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix game and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks — click here. In the most recent and related news, the aforementioned pair have announced that big changes are coming to the game before the end of the year.