Marvel’s Avengers Confirms Goose the Cat

Back at E3 when Crystal Dynamics revealed Marvel’s Avengers, it revealed Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hank Pym, and a couple of villains. Hero wise, it’s since been revealed Nick Fury has a role in the adventure and Crystal Dynamics has more or less confirmed Hawkeye will be playable as well. And now it has confirmed Goose the Cat, though it’s unclear what role the tabby cat will take on. In fact, we haven’t even seen the character in the game yet. Confirmation rather comes from a bit of dialogue from the game’s new Gamescom demo. More specifically, there’s a moment where Tony Stark asks Maria Hill — our first confirmation that the S.H.I.E.L.D director is in the game — “how’s the cat,” to which Hill confirms that “Goose is fine.”

Again, it’s unclear whether or not we’ll see Goose the Cat in the game, but we at least know there’s mention of the feline. Further, this is seems to suggest Hill will have a decently sized role in the game, which isn’t very surprising. And when you consider that Ms. Marvel has been confirmed, well, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do get to see Goose the Cat at one point.

For those that don’t know: Goose was a Flerken brought to Earth by Mar-Vell, assuming an alias of “Doctor Wendy Lawson.” Goose lived with her as a pet while looking like a normal Earth cat. When Mar-Vell’s died, Goose was left alone in the Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. Facility. A few years later, S.H.I.E.L.D’s Nick Fury and Carol Danvers visited the facility while looking into the past of both Danvers and Doctor Lawson. Fury came across the cat, and took a liking to it.

Eventually, the pair took Goose to Mar-Vell’s laboratory in Earth’s orbit, where it was revealed that Goose was a Flerken. If you want to continue reading about the character, you can do so here.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to take a quick minute and peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the Marvel game by clicking right here.