New Marvel’s Avengers Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Today at Toy Fair, Hasbro and Marvel announced a new line of figures for Marvel’s Avengers, the latter’s new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game releasing this September in collaboration with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. The new toys are part of the Marvel Legends Series, and feature figures for not only the game’s heroes, but the villains. More specifically, the new Avengers Wave features figures for Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and Abomination, who will presumably play a meaty role in the game, under the game’s big villain, MODOK.

Hasbro also revealed a Black Widow figure and a Iron Man space suit figure, but neither were revealed during the actual presentation. However, the aforementioned figures were revealed during the Facebook livestream, and you can check them out below in their full glory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, an official announcement didn’t accompany the reveal, so for now, no further salient details have been revealed, however, that should change in the near future.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Baring any further delays, it will release worldwide — via Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics — on September 4. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

In the most recent and related news, GameStop’s pre-order of the game has revealed Outback Hulk. Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen it already, also be sure to check out the game’s most recent trailer.