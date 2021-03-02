Marvel's Avengers March 2 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Marvel's Avengers will soon add Hawkeye to the mix of playable heroes, and all eyes are on which heroes head to the roster next. While we're waiting for more details on that front though the developers are still at work updating the game and making tweaks, and a new patch has been published today implementing two fixes for consoles. Patch 1.4.3 updates to very specific issues, one for Iron Man and the other for all characters, and seems to be coming out for all platforms, though no specific platform is addressed in the reveal. You can find the official description released by the development team below.

"Patch 1.4.3 is being published today and includes the following fixes:

- Iron Man’s missile attack triggers the battery status effect again.

- An unintended sound effect no longer plays during some moves."

Patch 1.4.3 is being published today and includes the following fixes: • Iron Man’s missile attack triggers the battery status effect again.

• An unintended sound effect no longer plays during some moves. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 2, 2021

The team recently released another patch and updated the marketplace to include another costume from the comics, this time featuring a look from Ultimate Iron Man II. Odds are we'll get some additional fixes and tweaks when Hawkeye's full mission releases, but hopefully we also get some new looks for the rest of the Marvel's Avengers crew as well.

Speaking of Hawkeye, you can find the official description of his new mission and content below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What other changes or updates would you like to see? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.