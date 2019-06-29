Marvel Is Intimately Involved With Marvel’s Avengers Development

Crystal Dynamics has been adamant that Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia is the game it wants to make. That said, Marvel — via Marvel Games — is intimately involved with the game’s development in a collaborative, almost guiding-type role. According to Crystal Dynamics’ Scott Amos, Marvel Games has essentially embedded itself within Crystal Dynamics and is involved with the game’s development on a daily level. That said, this is still Crystal Dynamics’ vision, Marvel is around to simply help it be brought to life and make sure it fits the brand.

“Marvel showed up and said, ‘What do you want to do?’,” said Amos while speaking to GamesIndustry. “That’s how it started. They really looked at us and said, ‘Crystal, you guys are experts at making games, we’re experts at The Avengers. What do you want to do? What’s the original take you want to do on visuals, on story?’ But they are true north. We work with Bill Rosemann, their VP of creative, and ask whether Tony [Stark] would say this or not, would Hulk do this particular move or not, does this gear make sense?”

Amos continued:

“They’re not just collaborators, they’re partners. They’re embedded with us as a team. We talk to them daily. We send them everything we’re working on, we have builds they play and get feedback. We bring them to the studio and go through it together. Bill is 25 years at Marvel. He knows everybody. We’re like, ‘So we have a character, and this storyline we saw in issue x,’ and he’s like, ‘I can get you the writer, let’s go see what that person thinks’.”

According to Amos, the collaboration has been an amazing experience, which is something Insomniac Games also echoed about the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man. In other words, it really seems like Marvel Games has struck a nice balance with the studios it works with, which isn’t the case for other big property holders.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

