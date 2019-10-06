Marvel’s Avengers Dev Explains Why Ms. Marvel Is The Best Melee Character in the Game

Who’s the best melee character in Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia? You may think it would be Hulk, but nope, it’s actually Ms. Marvel, or at least when it comes to “pure melee combat,” she “takes the crown.” In other words, if you like playing melee-focused heroes, then it sounds like Ms. Marvel will be one of your top choices. Word of the character’s gameplay style comes way lead combat designer, Vincent Napoli, who recently talked about the character in great detail over on the game’s official Twitter account. According to Napoli, Ms. Marvel doesn’t simply excel at close range melee encounters, her speciality is actually mid-range melee attacks. In this regard, she’s unrivaled.

“Of all the heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, Ms. Marvel takes the crown when it comes to pure melee combat,” said Napoli. “Kamala’s move set allows her to create some of the most dynamic attack arcs imaginable, making her one of, if not the most formidable mid-range melee fighters in the game.”

Napoli continued, revealing what’s crucial to playing her well, and what’s she capable of in capable hands.

“More than any other character, making use of Ms. Marvel’s extensive move-set that includes specialized dodge, sprinting, charged and combo attacks is crucial to playing her well,” said Napoli. “Played at her most optimal, Kamala has complete control over the battlefield in a way that no other hero can match. Her ranged polymorphic ability in particular allows her to grab and manipulate enemies by moving them around in every dimension.”

According to Napoli, to master the character players will not only need precise control, but will need to know how to make use of her iconic Embiggen ability, which she can activate at any time.

“Lovingly dubbed ‘mini-Embiggen,’ this ability allows Ms. Marvel to automatically dodge incoming attacks, counter enemy attacks with precision timing, and seamlessly increase her attack reach and impact at any time, all without interrupting her current attack!”

Kamala Kahn has spent her whole life idolizing the Avengers, but she’ll need to learn to embrace her own polymorph powers as she sets off to reassemble them. pic.twitter.com/DNar46XrpE — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 5, 2019

Marvel’s Avengers is slated to release on May 15, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, rumor, leaks, and information on the game — including a ton of recent Kamala Khan coverage — click here.