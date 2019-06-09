Marvel’s Avengers Platforms Revealed

Today, it was confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers is a PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. As you can see, Nintendo Switch is missing from this list, which isn’t a huge surprise, but disappointing for Nintendo fans nonetheless. Of course, it’s also possible the game is coming to next-gen consoles as well, for now though, only the current-gen Xbox and PlayStation are confirmed.

The confirmation comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, where an E3 image was posted featuring a giant advertisement of the upcoming Square Enix game. And in this advertisement are the logos for PS4, Stadia, PC, and Xbox One.

Of course, what’s perhaps most interesting here is that this more or less confirms the game is releasing either this year or next. If it’s next year, it could be a cross-gen release. As you may know, earlier this week a possible release date for the game — May 15, 2019 — leaked. At the time, it was unclear if this date was for Marvel’s Avengers, and that’s still the case, but with this platforms news, it now seems more likely it’s indeed the date for the Marvel game.

It’s good to know the game is releasing for current-gen consoles. There was a lot of speculation that the game may be next-gen only, but it was all unfounded. Not only is that not true, but there’s a good chance the game is coming sooner than many expected.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date, but that may change on Monday during Square Enix’s presser, where the game will be revealed to the world.

