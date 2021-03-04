Marvel's Avengers' PS5, Xbox Series X|S Trailer Shows off Next-Gen Upgrades

✖

The next-gen version of Marvel’s Avengers for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles is arriving soon, and ahead of its release, we’ve gotten a new trailer showing off some of the enhancements players can expect. These improvements made on the standard version of the game released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One include some of the expected upgrades like better visuals and improved load times, but it’ll also better some of the Avengers-specific features like the game’s destruction component.

You can check out the brief trailer for the next-gen version of the game below to get an idea of what to expect from the release. It’s hard to appreciate the changes shown just from a Twitter trailer, but the rundown of the features at least give players some things to look forward to. As far as improvements go, the standard upgrades of better load times and improved visuals will likely be some of the changes players will be most fond of.

Marvel's Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is a redefined adventure complete with new and improved features. 🎨 Visual upgrade and detail

⌛ Fast load times

💥 Improved destruction

🆙 ...and more! Take a look at these features in action in our latest trailer! pic.twitter.com/bbrYK0up4E — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 4, 2021

Prior to this trailer’s release, we got a different sort of rundown for the changes planned for Marvel’s Avengers’ next-gen version. Two charts, one for PlayStation and one for Xbox, showed what features the new version of the game would boast on the different consoles it’ll be played on soon. It’s been playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S consoles since they launched through backwards compatibility and has benefited from the consoles’ native power levels till now, but come March 18th, we’ll see it finally take full advantage of the new devices.

For those who’ve been playing with friends that may not have upgraded to the new consoles yet, you won’t have to leave them behind when you upgrade your version of Marvel’s Avengers to the next-gen release. Cross-gen matchmaking is supported within whatever family of consoles you’re playing on, so you’ll still be able to play with PlayStation 4 owners if you have a PlayStation 5, for example.

This update was supposed to already be out by now, but the Crystal Dynamics team working on the game had to delay the update out of 2020 to give it more time to be worked on. Its new release date is March 18th, so expect the update to be available then if you’ve got one of the newer consoles.