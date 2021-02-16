Marvel's Avengers Reveals Next Gen Release Date

✖

The next-generation versions of Marvel's Avengers were originally slated to release relatively soon after the game released on current-gen platforms, but the rollout was ultimately delayed so that the team could focus on updating the current-gen version before releasing to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Crystal Dynamics teased that we would be getting the release date for those upgraded versions during today's Hawkeye focused War Table, and we most certainly did, as they revealed both versions would be releasing day and date with the Hawkeye pack on March 13th.

It's really the perfect time for the next-gen versions to hit as opposed to the original rollout plan. Those who upgrade or dive in for the first time will now have two additional heroes to play as and two additional pieces of story content to dive into after the main campaign, but the game has improved quite a bit in other areas as well.

Several quality of life improvements have been implemented when on the Chimera and when in combat, and if Hawkeye is as fun to play as Kate Bishop is, next-gen players will be in for a treat.

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers on next-gen?