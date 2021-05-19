Marvel's Avengers Reveals Hulk's MCU Avengers: Endgame Suit and Release Date

✖

Marvel's Avengers has already revealed two of the promised MCU costumes, and now they're introducing the next Marvel Cinematic Universe costume on its way to the game. That would be the Incredible Hulk's costume from Avengers: Endgame, specifically the grey, purple, and white outfit he wears. Fans of the look from Endgame should be pleased with the accuracy, though like most of the other costumes in the game the hair of the character stays the same, so those going in expecting a 1 to 1 likeness are not going to get that. The suit hits the marketplace on May 20th.

This was always an inspired by situation and not a direct recreation, though the previous suits have been extremely close to their movie counterparts. Next up is either Iron Man or Captain America, and while we've seen Ms. Marvel's MCU suit thanks to set photos, odds are it will be a bit before we see it in the game. To be fair though, the standard costume in the game already looks a lot like it, with a few key differences.

This is an absolute win! 👊 Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hulk’s Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" Outfit shows a time when Bruce and Hulk were as one. Get it in the Marketplace on May 20! pic.twitter.com/zcHCT5VKm0 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 18, 2021

As for other suits we'd like to see, Captain America's Infinity War look comes to mind, as does Black Widow's look from the same movie. In fact, we wouldn't mind seeing Thor's look from that film either, or perhaps a full-on Ragnarok costume, especially since we already have Hulk's gladiator look in the game.

You can check out the suit above, and for a rundown on the latest Hawkeye content you can check out the description below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

What do you think of the Endgame suit? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.