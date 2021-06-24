Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Roadmap and Teases Omega-Level Threat Content

✖

Early on fans often requested a roadmap from Marvel's Avengers, and while it took a while to happen, the studio has been updating it consistently over the past few months. Now that the Cosmic Cube content is live we have another updated roadmap that lays out a content swap and a requested new feature ahead of the big expansion. The new roadmap for Marvel's Avengers focuses on a new release for July titled Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, though there will also be multiplayer Mega Hives released that month as well as the permanent ability to pick the same hero, which was previously only available during the Tachyon Anomaly Event. Some of the new content will take the place of Patrol Mode, which was pushed until after the Black Panther expansion.

Crystal Dynamics explained the reasoning for the swap was they wanted to focus on end-game content before War for Wakanda, and it so happens the team behind Family Reunion is part of the team behind the upcoming Power Level increase set to hit later this year, and so they wanted to get Omega-level Threat up and out.

Our Roadmap Update: 🚧 Patrol Mode has been moved past the War for Wakanda Expansion.

Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion is described as the toughest content to date, and will culminate in a chaotic fight against the Super-Adaptoid, who has new abilities. The Mulitplery Mega Hives will also get an increase in difficulty and some streamlining, as it will take less time to complete, cutting the number of Heroic Gaunlets required in half.

They also said they are permanently turning on the ability to pick the same hero due to player feedback and will have more details on that feature in July. As for War for Wakanda, the expansion is still on track for August, and they've also made a change to the roadmap image, listing an in-development section that shows things in progress.

You can check out the full updated roadmap for Marvel's Avengers in the image above, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

What do you want to see next from Marvel's Avengers in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.