Marvel's Avengers: Spider-Man DLC Release Possibly Moved Up

✖

Marvel's Avengers' next hero is Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, who will hit the game next month. With Kate Bishop and now Clint rolling out, all eyes, of course, start looking to who is next, and while we definitely have some ideas, a new lineup from Marvel's Avengers dataminer Miller might reveal the actual release order of the next heroes and a surprising swap (via Forbes). After Clint, the list suggests that it's Spider-Man coming next as opposed to the expected Black Panther, which everyone had a feeling was coming next due to the previous teases and the report that indicated he was supposed to be next but was postponed out of respect due to Chadwick Boseman's tragic death.

If this list is correct, it seems Spidey is next, but we also know of the other names on the upcoming calendar, which you can find below.

1. Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

2. Spider-Man

3. Black Panther

4. She-Hulk

5. Winter Soldier

6. Captain Marvel

7. War Machine

Yeah Captain Marvel! Most of these we already suspected or had been leaked before, but the swap itself is interesting, as is that Captain Marvel is so far away in the lineup. I get Spidey and Panther coming first, and even She-Hulk makes sense since so many players love Hulk, but Winter Soldier? Really?

Okay, personal outrages aside, the Spider-Man part to this is compelling. No reason was given for the switch, though Miller did say the swap was surprising, and that he's 90% sure about the order change. Whether it's just to boost the player base with a big character or part of the overall deal with Marvel remains to be seen, but in any case, getting Spider-Man in the game sooner rather than later earlier is probably a smart move.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of the switch and the overall lineup? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.