Marvel’s Avengers Distances Itself From Spider-Man PS4

When Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix revealed Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia at E3, it was a bit unclear whether it was connected to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 in any capacity. And it remains a bit unclear, however, a new statement from a developer more or less confirms the two games don’t take place in the same universe. The topic came up when IGN brought up how Taskmaster is in both games, and, as you will know, in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Taskmaster seemingly refers to the events of Marvel’s Avengers at one point. That said, apparently there’s not too much to this.

“This is our world,” said a Crystal Dynamics developer when asked if the Taskmaster in Marvel’s Avengers is the same one in Insomiac’s Spider-Man game. “This is the Avenger’s world. For us, we look at this and say, again, we have an amazing set of heroes, we have an amazing world, but this is an original story for the Avengers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, there’s a bit of vagueness here and not a definitive yes or no, but this seems to reaffirm that the game has its own original universe that will only be connected to the universe of Spider-Man PS4 via Easter Eggs and perhaps subtle nods and references.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing there’s been no word of any additional platforms, but we do know when the game will release. Barring any delay, the co-op live-service title meets single-player action game will hit on May 15, 2020.

For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Source: IGN