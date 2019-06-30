Marvel’s Avengers Aiming To Be At Least As Good as Spider-Man PS4

Before Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4 last year, there wasn’t a very high bar for Marvel video games. Now there is a very high bar, and the first Marvel game that has to live up to it is Marvel’s Avengers, which is poised to arrive next May via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. That said, publisher Square Enix is well aware of the expectations, and its aim alongside developer Crystal Dynamics is not to be bested by the Insomniac Games’ PS4 exclusive.

“Spider-Man was a huge title and a major success, so we would like to work hard to have that kind of success,” said Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda while talking to GamesIndustry. “So I guess it did increase my expectations [for Avengers]. I do believe you have to have high goals. I thought that Spider-Man was fantastic, but we don’t want to be bested by them. We are working very hard on the development effort right now, so that we are able to provide a new experience.”

As you may remember, gamers and Marvel fans weren’t exactly ecstatic when Marvel’s Spider-Man was first revealed. There was a lot of hype, but there was also some concerns. That said, Marvel’s Avengers’ reveal earlier this month went much worse. There was little hype, and a lot of criticism, especially of the character designs, which Crystal Dynamics says it won’t be changing.

It will be interesting to see what Marvel’s Avengers comes with the next time it steps out of the shadows. Not only are there a lot of expectations for it to deliver, but it has to win many back.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year at the price point of $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or next-gen ports.

For more news and media on the single-player, story-driven action game meets live-service co-op title, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.