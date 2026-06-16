New Witcher Game Reportedly In the Works & It’s Bringing a Feature Never Before Seen in the Series

It’s been nearly two years since The Witcher 4 made its debut at the 2024 Game Awards. Yet, we still don’t have a strong sense of when the next main series installment will arrive. Thankfully, fans aren’t being left without any new Witcher content while we wait. CD Projekt Red recently confirmed the long-time rumors that The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is getting a new expansion in 2027. Now, a fresh rumor suggests we might also have another new spin-off to look forward to in the not-too-distant future.

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I’m on record for saying it’s pretty surprising we don’t have a major multiplayer game set in The Witcher universe. Given the popularity of the franchise, a game where fans can build their own Witcher and hunt monsters with friends seems like a given. Now, rumors suggest that the first major The Witcher multiplayer title could be in the works. And it would reportedly introduce the first-ever character creator in The Witcher gaming history. But don’t worry, Geralt will supposedly still be aroud, too.

Free Multiplayer The Witcher Game Reportedly in Development

This new intel comes via MP1st, a gaming site with a decent record for delivering reliable insider info on upcoming games. In a recent update, they claim to have insider knowledge of a new, unannounced co-op game set in the Witcher universe. This would be another project on top of CD Projekt Red’s Project Sirius, which hasn’t gotten many major updates since it was announced back in 2023. If the intel is accurate, it could mean we’re getting not one, but two multiplayer The Witcher spin-offs.

Supposedly, the unannounced project will be a free-to-play co-op action RPG. While many early details sound fairly similar to Project Sirius, this title would be a PC and mobile-only release. For some gamers, free-to-play games with a plan to skip consoles could set off warning bells about a cash-grab situation. But if the rumored details of this game prove true, it could be an exciting new way for fans to engage with the series.

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

The game will reportedly let players take contracts to kill monsters, joining up with friends to take on challenging battles across familiar locations from the series. Most notably, though, this new entry would reportedly let players create their own custom Witcher. If true, it would be the first time a major Witcher release offered character customization. Not only would we get to choose or appeaarance, the game will also reportedly offer a skill-based system full of different abilities from various Witcher schools. Basically, a fully customized RPG character in The Witcher universe. No shade to Geralt or our upcoming protagonist, Ciri, but building a custom character sounds like a fun change of pace for a spin-off like this.

MP1st speculates that this could be a title from Scopely, the controversial mobile gaming company that now owns Pokemon Go. CD Projekt Red announced a partnership with the mobile studio last year, so this would certainly make sense for a free-to-play title with a mobile release in the works. However, this, along with the existence of the new PC and mobile Witcher game, remain a rumor until officially announced. But if this is accurate, it could mean we’ve got two multiplayer The Witcher games to look forward to. Of course, it’s always possible that this project will turn out to be the latest iteration on Project Sirius, given how little CD Projekt Red has shared about that game.

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