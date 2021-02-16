Marvel's Avengers Spider-Man DLC Seemingly Delayed

✖

It seems Marvel's Avengers fans might have to wait a bit longer before Spider-Man is added as one of the playable characters in the PlayStation versions of the game. Stickers on the title's PS4 physical release originally stated "DLC available early 2021," but the PlayStation 5 physical release has a sticker that drops the word "early." This doesn't necessarily confirm that the DLC has been pushed back, but it certainly seems like an intentional change by publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently for some kind of official announcement from the two!

The sticker was discovered by the @PlayAvenger Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Spider-man is still coming, but early 2021 is now replaced with 2021. pic.twitter.com/afnv5nMv91 — 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) February 16, 2021

Spider-Man is easily one of the most anticipated additions for Marvel's Avengers. The hero has long been one of Marvel's most popular, and he's gained a close association with the PlayStation brand over the last few years. This version of the character will not be the same as the one that appears in Marvel's Spider-Man, so it will be interesting to see how the web-slinger translates to the game's world. The character's PlayStation exclusive status caused a bit of controversy when it was announced last year, as players on other platforms grumbled about the fact that Spider-Man will not be available elsewhere.

While it seems like PlayStation fans will be kept waiting a little bit longer than previously expected, there's still quite a bit of content that players across all platforms will have to look forward to over the next few months! Earlier today, Crystal Dynamics revealed new information about the game's Hawkeye DLC content, which is set to release on March 18th. The new storyline will feature the Maestro as the villain, and the content will release the same day as the game's next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the Spider-Man content in Marvel's Avengers? Are you disappointed that the DLC has been seemingly delayed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!