Marvel’s Avengers Is Getting a Prequel Novel

Anyone planning on picking up Marvel’s Avengers when it releases in May will be able to learn much more about the story before the game is even out through a prequel tie-in novel that’s just been announced. Titan Books will build on the backstory of Marvel’s Avengers through a novel called Marvel’s Avengers: The Extinction Key that’ll feature the iconic cast of the Avengers as well as other Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange and SHIELD agents who will fight the Zodiac organization.

Titan Books announced the new novel on Friday with IGN sharing the first details on the prequel. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk will be the Avengers that unite to fight the Zodiac in the book in an effort to keep the Zodiac from obtaining the Zodiac Key. Doctor Strange, Doctor Voodoo, and SHIELD agents will all be featured in the book as they team up with the Avengers.

🚨EXCITING NEWS ALERT🚨 We’re going to be publishing two tie-in books for @Marvel‘s The Avengers game next year, a prequel novel & an art book! Head to the @IGN article to find out more 👇@MarvelGames @SquareEnix @CrystalDynamics https://t.co/QGHydacOb5 — TitanBooks (@TitanBooks) December 6, 2019

Written by Greg Keyes, Marvel’s Avengers: The Extinction Key is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2020. This means that you’ll be able to have the book and read it before Marvel’s Avengers releases in May 2020, though even if you don’t read it yourself, you can expect the most relevant storybuilding moments for Marvel’s Avengers to be spread online by the time the game releases.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Extinction Key won’t even be the only book that’s releasing to tie into the game’s story either. Titan Books also announced its plans to publish an art book, an unsurprising development and accompaniment to the game considering the Marvel characters who are featured in it.

Marvel has already previewed some of the different outfits and suits we’ll see the heroes wear, so you can expect that art book to have many behind-the-scenes looks at these creations. The main antagonists of the game, AIM, is one that’s probably not as well known as others from Marvel’s catalog, so expect to see their many robotic creations explored through the art book as well. This art book does not yet have a release date.

The new prequel novel joins another buildup to Marvel’s Avengers that’s releasing sooner than The Extinction Key. Marvel’s Gamerverse will expand this month with the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man, a prequel comic that’s releasing its first issue on December 11th. This series was announced in September and will feature Tony Stark as the protagonist who’s joined by other Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.