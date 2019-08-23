Marvel’s Avengers’ Big Villain May Be MODOK

Is Marvel’s Avengers big, central villain MODOK? Well, a new reveal from Crystal Dynamics seems to possibly suggest as much. This week the developer revealed that players will be taking on Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), a privately funded think tank founded by a group of leading scientists whose sole dedication is to develop and amass power through technological means, and in the process of this, overthrow the world’s governments and usurp power through instability. For A.I.M. science is the answer, and they won’t let anyone get in the way of their lofty vision for the world.

That said, with A.I.M. at the center of the game’s story, it only makes sense that MODOK would be the antagonist as the villain is commonly the main baddie associated with the group. For those that don’t know: MODOK’s origin story begins with a man named George Tarleton, a skilled technician from Pennsylvania who eventually finds himself within the ranks of A.I.M. as a member. Apart of A.I.M., Tarleton helps create the Cosmic Cube, a strange device that has infinite capabilities. Alongside this device, the group created MODOC (Metal Organism Designed Only for Computing) with the purpose of studying the cube. To that end, A.I.M.’s leaders decide to use Tarleton, mutagenically altering him into a super intelligent being. However, as MODOC, Tarleton’s brain is so big that he needs a hoverchair just to support his body. Further, with this big brain and higher intelligence comes bigger ambition, and so eventually MODOC overthrows A.I.M and takes it over. After, he changes his name to MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the five years since the events of A-Day, a new evil threat has emerged: Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.). They believe that science, not Super Heroes, will save the world. Reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take on AIM in Marvel’s Avengers. #EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/kY8rNo3LDB — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 21, 2019

While many Marvel fans know MODOK because of how unique he is, he hasn’t gotten a ton of love over the years from the MCU, and so it’d be cool to see him at the center of Marvel’s Avengers. That said, at this point, Crystal Dynamics hasn’t confirmed the villain is even in the game, let alone the game’s big villain. However, with A.I.M. set to play a big role in the story, MODOK sure looks most likely to fill this role, at least right now.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see MODOK as Marvel’s Avengers’ antagonist?