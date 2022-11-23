Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details

James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.

The new lore trailer for the Winter Soldier can be found embedded below.

As the trailer reiterates, this update is free to all players, so Marvel's Avengers fans can save their money for some of the game's many, many alternate outfits. Crystal Dynamics has spent the last two years adding countless variant costumes for the game's playable characters, many of which are pretty obscure. From today's trailer, it's already pretty clear that the Winter Soldier will also have plenty of alternate outfits, including a design based on Bucky's original appearance from 1941. For longtime Marvel fans, it's really great to see how the game honors the history of these characters, and it seems that trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the trailer, Crystal Dynamics revealed that it will hold a special livestream on November 28th at 1 p.m. PT. That's one day before update 2.7 is set to go live, and viewers can expect to see a focus on the Winter Soldier content. Bucky Barnes voice actor Scott Porter will appear during the stream, and it will take place on the developer's Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the Winter Soldier update? Have you been enjoying Marvel's Avengers? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!