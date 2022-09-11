Marvel's Captain America and Black Panther Game Has Good News for Single-Player Fans

It seems like Skydance's untitled Captain Americaand Black Panther game won't be co-op. Marvel Games has been working on creating a video game world equivalent to the MCU, even if the games aren't necessarily connected. For years, Marvel games varied in quality. Some were considered the peak of the genre and others only helped contribute to the idea that movie tie-in games or superhero titles were nothing more than rushed cash grabs. However, over the last few years, Marvel has been working to ensure its heroes get the proper recognition in the gaming medium. Although they haven't all been home runs, games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have shown developers are capable of bringing these characters to life if given the proper time and budget.

One of the teams working on a Marvel game right now is Skydance New Media. The team is led by Amy Hennig, the writer and creative director of the first three Uncharted games, and they're all working on a new World War II-era game about Captain America and Black Panther. As of right now, details are pretty scarce, but we do know it's intended to be a very cinematic and story driven game. There are also four playable characters in the game which led some to think that the game might be co-op. While it hasn't been confirmed one way or another, a description of the game notes that the four characters are playable at "different points in the story", suggesting you'll be switching between characters depending on what you're doing and not choosing them whenever you want.

Here is the description of the new MARVEL ensemble game project headed by @amy_hennig pic.twitter.com/ZKASCkMSNd — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 9, 2022

Given two of these characters aren't superpowered, it makes sense for Skydance to choose when you play as certain characters, otherwise players would only pick Captain America or Black Panther. Of course, given the game doesn't even have a title and we know very little, things could change in the future. However, given the stated focus on delivering a cinematic, story driven game, it seems unlikely it will be co-op.

Do you want the Captain America and Black Panther game to be co-op? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.