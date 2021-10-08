Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals Full Licensed Music Tracklist

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have always been synonymous with licensed music, and Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s upcoming video game based on the superhero group is going to be no different. While the MCU films may have come featuring songs predominantly from the 1970s, though, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is instead going to feature music from the 1980s instead. And to that end, Eidos Montreal has now revealed every song that will be present in the game when it launches later this month.
In total, the soundtrack for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is going to feature over 20 songs that come from some of the most popular artists of the 80s. Groups such as Kiss, Def Leppard, Tears for Fears, Europe, Blue Oyster Cult, and many others will also be present in the game, playing some of their most iconic songs.
In addition to featuring licensed music, though, the team at Eidos Montreal has also crafted a number of new tracks from a fictional group called Star-Lord. The band serves as the inspiration for Peter Quill to don the superhero persona of the same name and will have their own music spotlighted throughout the course of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. One new track, called Zero to Hero, was released by Eidos Montreal today in the form of a new music video that can be seen above.
If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is poised to launch later this month on October 26 on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Conversely, if you’d like to see the full list of licensed songs that will appear in the game, you can find every track down below.
Blondie – Call Me
Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy
Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner
Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
EUROPE – The Final Countdown
New Kids on the Block – Hangin’ Tough
Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero
KISS – I Love It Loud
Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart
Simple Minds – Love Song
Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop
Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
A-ha – Take On Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Loverboy – Turn Me Loose
Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior
Starship – We Built This City
Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
Billy Idol – White Wedding