Marvel's Iron Man VR Developers Shed Light on Marvel's Spider-Man Connections (Exclusive)

Marvel's Iron Man VR's developers have addressed the possible connections to Marvel's Spider-Man. Unlike the Marvel movies, Marvel Games has opted to make it so that developers are not mandated to make all of the games connect. Part of the reason for this is that the games aren't made by one group of creatives, it's a number of different studios with their own agendas and visions. If one studio wants to kill a character or destroy an important location, it can do so without fearing how it may impact another studio's game. There are a lot of moving pieces to a connected universe, but there may be some small nods to other stories in these games.

In Camouflaj's Marvel's Iron Man VR, Tony Stark can find an Oscorp building in Free Fly mode which then prompts him to note that Norman Osborn's expansion outside of the United States suggests he's planning something big and that it should be looked into. He also mentions that an event in New York has Osborn on thin ice. Players can then find a tablet in Tony's garage that features a news story about a controversial gene therapy happening at Oscorp, which sounds a lot like the Devil's Breath toxin that nearly wiped out New York in Insomnaic's game. However, the game still leaves things fairly vague and dances around specifics. ComicBook.com spoke with Marvel Games head Bill Rosemann and writer Brendan Murphy about the recent release of Marvel's Iron Man VR on Meta Quest 2 and the two shed some light on how those references fit in to the game's universe.

"It's a little above my pay grade, but I will say when we were developing the game, it was being worked on after the success of Insomniac's Spider-Man," said Murphy. "We were working with the same folks over at Marvel and there were little Easter egg kind of things that existed in Spider-Man that we were able to put in our game. In terms of an "MGU", I don't know, there's not necessarily a larger plan for that. But yeah, there are some Easter eggs in our game that speak to what happens in Spider-Man."

Rosemann leaned more into the idea that these games are connected through the multiverse, so fans are free to draw conclusions if they wish, but they all stand alone in their own realities.

"People know each other... they work together," said Rosemann. Or sometimes we're like 'Hey, do you need a logo for Roxxon or the Daily Bugle?' Here's one we created or have from the comics or this other game has and 'Are we cool with working together?' Yes, each game stands alone. If you're playing and you want to see connections, you can. There's a scene in Guardians where you hear things, but I like to say that's the multiverse coming through. That's how I approach it, if you want to call it the Marvel Games Omniverse, the MGO. Each game is its own reality."

