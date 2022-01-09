Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Michael Jai White to Voice Blade

News out of 2K and Firaxis Games about Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been relatively quiet since it lost its March 2022 release window late last year, but a new interview would appear to have revealed the very first voice actor for one of the game’s important characters. It is known that the video game will feature playable Marvel characters like Wolverine, Magik, Ghost Rider, and more, and if the voice actor for Blade is any indication — none other than Michael Jai White — the voice cast should likely be just as impressive.

According to a recent interview, White will be voicing Blade in the video game. “This superhero genre I’m still connected to,” White told ComingSoon. “I got a chance to play Bronze Tiger, and I’m the new voice of Blade for the Marvel game, the 2K [one]. So it’s a great opportunity. I get to play these iconic superheroes.”

Here’s how 2K describes Marvel’s Midnight Suns, in case you somehow missed it:

“Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in the second half of 2022. As noted above, it had previously been set for March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

