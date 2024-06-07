Marvel's Midnight Suns Now Free on Epic Game Store

Late last week, rumors started to swirl about what the next free giveaway game would be during the Epic Games Store's ongoing Mega Sale. The leakers claimed that Marvel's Midnight Suns would be the next game. While you always want to take a leak with a hefty grain of salt, the account that leaked the info has been spot-on with the Epic Games Store over the last several weeks. Fortunately, fans learned today that the leaks are correct and Marvel's Midnight Suns is the newest free game on the Epic Games Store.

Marvel's Midnight Suns on the Epic Games Store



(Photo: 2K/Firaxis Games)

Earlier today, the Epic Games Store Twitter account made it official that Marvel's Midnight Suns is the next game up. The tactical role-playing game from Firaxis launched at the tail end of 2022 and didn't exactly light the world on fire. While it did get solid critical scores, the sales were less than expected and the developer went through layoffs partially due to the low sales.

However, it has recently been popping up in several sales and giveaways like this EGS giveaway, so it's possible that it could have a second life if players find their way to the game when they don't have to buy it. Of course, that doesn't help the developer's pocketbooks much, but there's something to be said about creating a cult classic. Hopefully, that's the direction Marvel's Midnight Suns takes.

What is Marvel's Midnight Suns?

As mentioned, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game from the developers behind the modern X-Com games. Players use that familiar turn-based combat, but there's an important twist. Midnight Suns includes a deck-building element where players have to select from several different superpowers and abilities. That change makes combat a bit more complex than traditional X-Com games, which might be part of the reason it didn't resonate as well with fans.

It's also worth noting that, unlike X-Com, Midnight Suns features an in-depth narrative with several fan-favorite Marvel characters. The relationships built during the story mode are captivating and worth learning the combat and the overarching plot is definitely a step up from the X-Com series.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. It is available for free on the Epic Games Store until June 13th.