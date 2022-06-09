Marvel's Midnight Suns Gives Away Another Free Skin

✖

Marvel's Midnight Suns will take the stage at some point on Thursday for a reveal during the Summer Game Fest event, but prior to that (and also prior to the game's release), would-be players can go ahead and secure themselves yet another free skin. The catch is that we don't currently know what this free skin looks like nor do we know who it'll be for seeing how this skin will be attached to a hero who hasn't yet been revealed.

The socials for the Marvel's Midnight Suns game advertised this free skin offer this week ahead of the Summer Game Fest showcase. To get the skin, all you have to do is interact with the post below by either retweeting it or liking it between now and June 10 at 3 p.m. ET. There don't appear to be any other stipulations noted in the official rules for this giveaway, but the rules also don't name the hero that it'll be for either, so don't get your hopes up there.

ICYMI…𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗧 or 𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗘 this post right now to receive a mystery skin for a new #MidnightSuns hero to be revealed tomorrow at #SummerGameFest



𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @MidnightSuns 🔥



More & Terms: https://t.co/hIWwhXWlFf pic.twitter.com/K9jjtwdXsH — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) June 8, 2022

Of course, we won't have to wait long to see what's planned for this skin and the reveal that'll accompany it. The Summer Game Fest event kicks off soon, though it's unclear at this time when, exactly, Marvel's Midnight Suns will take the stage, so you'll just have to tune into the event as it starts or check in periodically to see what the plan for the hero and skin is. Or, you could always just interact with the tweet and be done with it since the news will inevitably be shared by the Twitter account once it's public anyway.

This isn't the first time a skin giveaway has happened regarding Marvel's Midnight Suns. The same happened earlier in the marketing campaign for the game with 2K offering players a Blade skin for signing up for a newsletter. Given that the game doesn't yet have a release date but is expected to come out at some point this year, we'll probably see more skins given away like this before the game makes its debut.