Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets PC Release Date, Requires a PSN Account

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be ported over to the PC platform on January 30th, developer Insomniac Games and Marvel Games announced this week. The pair shared the news of the PlayStation 5 game’s inevitable PC version this week as the game made an appearance during the Marvel Games showcase at New York Comic-Con. Once Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 makes its PC debut via the Steam and Epic Games stores, the complete Spider-Man collection from Marvel Games will be on the PC platform. This Spider-Man game, however, will follow PlayStation’s divisive trend of requiring a PlayStation Network account if you want to play it.

A new trailer for the game dropped today for PC users to check out in case you’ve been avoiding anything about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 till you knew for sure that a PC version was coming. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered came to the PC first and was followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the same year, so a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 port was always expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just as it has with other PC ports, PlayStation partnered again with Nixxes Software to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over to Steam and the Epic Games Store. In a post over on the PlayStation Blog talking about the PC version, Mike Fitzgerald, the core technology director over at Insomniac Games, said that the PC version will support keyboard and mouse controls, ultra-wide support, and various graphics options PC users would expect for their games, though a full breakdown of what’s included as far as settings go hasn’t been shared yet. You’ll also be missing out on DualSense features like haptics and adaptive triggers if you’re playing on a keyboard and mouse, however, so it may be worth dusting off the DualSense for this one.

Unfortunately for those who’ve grown disgruntled by PSN account requirements for PlayStation’s games brought over to the PC platform, you’ll need one for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well. Two different notices shared on the Steam page confirmed as much by saying in no uncertain terms “Account for PlayStation Network required.”

PlayStation Network accounts did not used to be mandatory for PlayStation’s PC games, but when one was required for Helldivers 2 post-launch, the whole situation exploded. Those who’d already been playing Helldivers 2 didn’t want to create a PlayStation account just to keep playing the game — some of the naysayers just didn’t want to which, fair enough, while others cited PlayStation’s history of info leaks and breaches as a reason to be wary of putting their info out there in a new account.

Multiplayer games on PC requiring a PlayStation Network account make sense to a degree, but after God of War Ragnarok released, it became clear this was to be the standard moving forward. That idea is reinforced by the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 even though neither Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered nor Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales required it, so if you’re planning on playing this sequel on the PC, you can expect to be signing into your PSN account.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will come to the PC platform on January 30th.