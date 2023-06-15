Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rating Mentions Symbiote Powers and More

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now has an official rating following its recent release date announcement from the opening day of Summer Game Fest. The ESRB has given the game at "T" rating which should be no surprise to anyone who's been keeping up with the games seeing how Marvel's Spider-Man and its spin-off Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales both got the same. Reflecting some of the changes introduced in this game, the more detailed explanation for the rating talks of symbiote-based powers and hints at some of the more violent scenes that we'll see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Listings like the one live now via the ESRB sometimes go up before games are announced or fully revealed, though thankfully for PlayStation and Insomniac Games, this wasn't the case with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or else it would've spoiled some neat new features like the symbiote attacks. Peter Parker was shown wearing the Symbiote Suit in the debut gameplay trailer for the game, and already we can see the changed demeanor and fighting style as he's become more aggressive with the suit on. The rating speaks only briefly about that, however, as well as the electricity-based attacks that Peter's partner, Miles Morales, sometimes employs.

"This is an action game in which players assume the roles of Peter Parker and Miles Morales/Spider-Men as they attempt to save New York City from a new threat," part of the ESRB's rating said. "From a third-person perspective, players fight crime, swing around buildings, and engage in melee-style combat with enemies. Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; central characters can use special symbiote-based and electricity-based attacks on enemies."

Marvel's Spider-Man's T rating called for violence beyond normal street fights at times, usually in more dramatic scenes, and it looks like the same will be true for the game's sequel.

"Some enemies use pistols and/or machine guns during combat; gunshots sometimes result in small splashes of blood," the rating continued. "Cutscenes depict further instances of violence/blood: a character choked to death; a dead body turned over; blood drops on a leaf. In some crime missions, characters can be seen trading unnamed drugs for weapons; drug packages can be seen in a car trunk. The words 'pr*ck" and "a*s' appear in the game."

Some of those symbiote powers and other features available to Peters and Miles have been talked about already, though we'll likely see much more on them as we get closer to the game's release date on October 20th.