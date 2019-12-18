Marvel’s Spider-Man Fan Poster Hypes Up Sequel Possibilities

When Marvel’s Spider-Man hit PlayStation 4 last year, it set a new bar for superhero games. Not only did it sell very well, but the PS4 exclusive was a favorite among critics. In other words, it’s safe to assume we’re getting a sequel. In fact, earlier this year, the game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, seemingly confirmed a follow-up was already in development. That was back in January, meaning the game has possibly been in development for roughly a year, possibly a bit more.

That said, the chances we will see the sequel on PS4 are pretty slim. While it’s possible the game could hit late next year, it’s more likely a 2021 or even a 2022 release, which would make it a PS5 game. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate when it could release. However, while we may not know when the sequel will hit, we do have a good idea on what characters we will see thanks to the teasing ending of the first game. If you played Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll know that it sets up Venom and Green Goblin. Further, the DLC suggests we will see some returning characters as well, such as Silver Sable and Black Cat.

With this knowledge, a fan recently created a poster tapping into the sequel hype fans have been feeling since credits rolled. You can see the poster for yourself, below:

Again, at the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t confirmed that it has tapped Insomniac Games or any other developer to make a sequel to the hit 2018 game. However, I suspect that could change as early as next year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”