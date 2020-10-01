Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fan Discovers Hidden Character in Latest Trailer

✖

The latest Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay trailer features a hidden character from 2018's game that you probably didn't notice, or if you did notice, you probably didn't recognize the character. Last month, Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios revealed our first look at the gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or more specifically the game running on PS5. In the new trailer and gameplay footage, our first look at a variety of villains, Ganke, and more was revealed. However, like most trailers, there were plenty of hidden details missed by a majority of players.

For example, this week one player discovered that the homeless lady from the first game, the one players save, is back and pops up in the aforementioned trailer. In the first game, not only do players save the character -- named Gloria -- but as the game progresses, and as you visit FEAST, she will provide you updates on how she's doing.

In the Miles Morales trailer, it looks like she's volunteering with FEAST. Her cameo is brief, but it's alongside a FEAST donation tent.

For now, it remains to be seen what Gloria's role will be in the game, but it will presumably be relatively minor just like it was in 2018's game.

That said, this just goes to show how much detail is going into the PS5 launch game, which is to be expected. Marvel's Spider-Man in many ways is one of the most detailed games on the PS4.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release worldwide on November 12 via the PS4 and PS5. Below, you can read more about the upcoming game:

"In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it."