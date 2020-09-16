Marvel's Spider-Man Fans Are Hyped About First Miles Morales Gameplay Footage

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 event kicked off on Wednesday, and it absolutely didn't pull any punches in terms of teasing what's in store for the upcoming console. One of the most-hyped titles set to launch on the PS5 is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a continuation of the narrative of the hit Marvel's Spider-Man game. While a lot of fans have been excited about Miles Morales essentially from the jump, the new look at the game - including the first gameplay footage - definitely exceeded fans' expectations.

The footage, which is set one year after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man, showed a bit more of Miles' world, culminating in him facing off against The Tinkerer on the Brooklyn Bridge. In the process, fans got to see some of Miles' epic gameplay, and it's safe to say that they were impressed.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in development for the PS4 and PS5. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Sony itself:

"The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man."

