Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fans Have a New Theory About the Tinkerer's Identity

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t even out yet and people have already trying been trying to figure out who the Tinkerer might be. The villain is one of the first antagonists we’ve seen from the new Spider-Man game and wears a mask while using a voice-changing device to obscure the character’s identity which makes it hard to predict who the person might be. A few known characters from the Spider-Man universe were already suspects, and thanks to some new images and details released by Insomniac Games, some people have a new theory about who the Tinkerer’s identity.

The image in question that’s ignited more questions about the Tinkerer’s identity can be seen below after Insomniac Games shared some character bios for Miles Morales and three other people we’ll meet in the game. Right after the photos were shared, people started pitching the theory that the podcaster Danika Hart might be the Tinkerer. A side-by-side comparison between the two seen below shows how some people came to that conclusion.

Daily Bugle Now wants to introduce you to the next generation of Marvel’s New Yorkers. Check them out! #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/KUofuC6Hw5 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

But is Danika actually the Tinkerer? Aside from the shared purple aesthetics, there isn’t a lot to connect the two characters based on what we know now. The Tinkerer’s obviously very technologically savvy and Danika could very well fit that description too once we get to know her better in the new game, but from the brief character bio shared above, there’s nothing there that indicate she’s technologically inclined more than any other character. As some have pointed out, if you look closely at the image of the Tinkerer, it looks like the character has blonde hair just barely showing from under the hood which is much different from Danika’s appearance.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s likely the character will at least be someone other than Phineas Mason, the person known as the Tinkerer in Marvel canon. Other theories about the Tinkerer’s identity have suggested it could be Yuri Watanabe or even Gwen Stacy behind the mask. It could also very well be a character we haven’t even met yet that’ll only become known once the new Spider-Man game is out, so perhaps all the speculation is premature anyway. We’ll find out before too long when Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.