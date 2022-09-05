Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Adds the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

If there is one thing to be said about the recent release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC, it is that modders have been having a field day with it ever since. There's the mod turning Spider-Man into Stan Lee, there's one making him Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul, and there's even one where he's Uncle Ben's grave. Mods for the PC video game show no sign of stopping at any point soon, and a recent one brings Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello -- the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles -- into the Marvel-branded video game.

The mod, created by Chase/SpaceDasher, essentially replaces certain in-game outfits in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC with the four turtle brothers. Specifically, Raphael is in place of the Armored Advanced Suit, Leonardo is in place of the Future Foundation Suit, Michelangelo is in place of the Bombastic Bag-Man Suit, and Donatello is in place of the Aaron Aikman Armor. You can check out what the four models of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles look like in the game in the image below:

COWABUNGA, DUDES! 🥷🐢🍕



-



My #TMNT mod for #MarvelsSpiderManRemastered is now officially LIVE on the Nexus! I've put so much work into this, and I really hope you guys will enjoy it! Download link below! 👇https://t.co/pb72QLwQsH pic.twitter.com/UjwvZ7cVBJ — Chase 🕷🦇 (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@Space_Dasher) September 4, 2022

"Of all of Sony's numerous PlayStation-to-PC ports, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in particular always seemed like one to look forward to," our review of the PC release reads in part. "Whether the draw for the individual was seeing all of Spider-Man's many suits on display better than ever before (hardware allowing) or to swing through New York with elevated FPS caps in tow, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's core gameplay experience and its compelling story make the return trip worthwhile for whatever you're looking for. That's largely true for those with PCs that can accommodate more robust settings, however, as those without may be better off playing the game on a PlayStation console where it first released rather than compromising on a lower-end PC."

As noted above, the mod adding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC is currently available to download from Nexus Mods. Broadly speaking, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and was recently released for the PC as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Spider-Man video game from Insomniac Games right here.

What do you think about all of the mods coming through for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC? Are you personally planning to play as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, or Donatello? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Eurogamer]