‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Every Sneaker Sole From Every Suit in the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man has plenty of impressive suits to cycle between, but one of the more underrated features of the outfits is the soles of Spider-Man’s shoes that players will only see occasionally.

While it’d be easy enough to just make the soles of each pair of Spider-Man footwear a solid color that matched the rest of the suit, Insomniac Games didn’t take that route. Instead, each shoe sole features a pattern design, or something else to set it apart from the next suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some players did take notice of the shoes’ detail early on with people pointing out that the Spider Punk shoes would create a mask when placed side-by-side. Xavier Coelho-Kostolny, 3D character artist with Insomniac Games, highlighted one of these posts in a tweet around a week ago while saying that he was glad that people appreciated the detail.

You wouldn’t believe how long I worked on these shoes. Glad to know people appreciate it.#SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/isviX4IKNK — xavier (@XCK3D) September 19, 2018

The detail doesn’t stop at the Spider Punk suit though with each of the other Spidey suits featuring their own unique shoe soles. To avoid having to flip Spider-Man around in-game to see each the undersides of all his shoes, you can see them all below along with the name of the suit that they come from.

Classic Suit:

ADVANCED SUIT:

NOIR SUIT:

SCARLET SPIDER SUIT:

SPIDER-ARMOR MK II SUIT:

SECRET WAR SUIT:

Stark Suit:

NEGATIVE SUIT:

ELECTRICALLY INSULATED SUIT:

SPIDER-PUNK SUIT:

WRESTLER SUIT:

FEAR ITSELF SUIT:

Stealth Big Time Suit:

SPIDER-ARMOR MK III SUIT:

SPIDER-MAN 2099 BLACK SUIT:

IRON SPIDER SUIT:

VELOCITY SUIT:

SPIDER-ARMOR MK IV:

SPIRIT SPIDER SUIT:

SPIDER-MAN 2099 WHITE SUIT:

VINTAGE COMIC SUIT:

LAST STAND SUIT:

UNDIES SUIT:

HOMEMADE SUIT:

ESU SUIT:

ANTI-OCK SUIT:

DARK SUIT: