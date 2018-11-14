‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ New Suits Revealed for ‘Turf Wars’ DLC

Now that we have our first official look what what’s to come when the Turf Wars DLC drops later this month for Marvel’s Spider-Man fans, it’s time to look at what else will be new for the game. Namely? New suits!

“We heard from many fans last May who were excited to see the new version of the Iron Spider suit in the game, but several wanted the classic Iron Spider Armor from the comics,” Insomniac game director Ryan Smith said in a new PlayStation blog post. “With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars, we’re glad to bring it to the game! Speaking of armor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars will also have the Spider-Armor MK I to help round out your MK set in the game.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, the Spider-Clan one is my favorite; that old comic style is just too perfect. That being said, the Iron Spider suit is beyond perfection as well, being a perfect blend of two iconic styles that comic fans fell in love with when it was first introduced.

The next adventure for Marvel’s Spider-Man kicks off on November 20th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For those that didn’t purchase the City That Never Sleeps bundle, the upcoming content drop will run you $9.99. If you’re interested in the full bundle for three of the game’s expansions — including The Heist — that option runs $24.99. With that, players will enjoy The Heist, Turf Wars, and the upcoming Silver Lining chapter.

Are you excited to try these new Spidey suits on for size? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest additions to the game!

For what else is new in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, check out the patch notes below as well as our further coverage here to learn even more!

New Features:

Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – Turf Wars” story pack.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added colored speaker’s names to subtitles.

Added options to hide the Mini-Map and Control Hints on the HUD.

Bug Fixes: