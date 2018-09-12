‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Infamous “Maddie” Proposal Used by Another Player

If at first you don’t succeed … somebody else will do it better. At least that was the case with Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 when one player put in a marriage proposal into the game, but was later brutally rejected when the proposee allegedly left the proposer for his brother. But it wasn’t all bad news, someone else had a little better luck with the in-game easter egg.

Apparently, it all worked out because this girlfriend’s name was also Maddie (of all the things), so it worked out just fine. No word yet if she knew it was actually a failed proposal to somebody else from another guy – but it’s the thought that counts. Right?

Spider-Man Art Director Jacinda Chew even offered to patch out the proposal from the game, though it seems like it did serve some purpose after all. But at least it seems that Tyler Schultz, the original player that came up with the proposal, is taking everything in stride. He even detailed some context for what went down on his YouTube channel once the entire thing went viral.

As we have previously covered, Schultz mentioned “Where do I start this? I love this girl, we’ve been together for about five years. I think the time is ready that I want to take that next step.”

He was also very appreciative for the developers willing to help him out, despite the eventual outcome.

“The thing that sucks about this Easter egg is the date that I’m making this video now, three, four weeks ago, my girlfriend dumped me to go with my brother. Basically throwing away the five years that we had together and spitting in my face basically, saying this isn’t even the way she wanted to be proposed to, and left me. This might go down in history as the saddest Easter egg. Maybe, I don’t know,” he added.

Still, mazel tov to the newly engaged couple. One man’s trashed proposal becomes another man’s shining spotlight.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4.