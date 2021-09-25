Marvel’s Spider-Man Fan Makes Tobey Maguire Proud With Incredible Poster

A Marvel’s Spider-Man fan has somehow created an incredible in-game poster that would make Tobey Maguire proud. Yeah, that’s right, another incredible Spider-Man 2 poster has been created using The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit. At first glance, the poster looks like it’s for the movie, or at least created with assets from the movie, but according to the creator of it, it’s made entirely in-game, somehow.

The poster comes the way of Rock Rider over on Twitter, who notes that only four images were used to create the poster, with Spider-Man getting zero editing work. “It’s [the] original pose. Sky and building that concludes three [images]. If you include Doc Ock too, it could be four,” said Rock Rider.

Below, you can check out the poster for yourself:

The most hardest recreation poster I've ever done! I put double the effort to get the most accurate position and color tone everything to like much original as possible!



Yes what you're seeing is all from IN-GAME! @insomniacgames #SpiderManPS5 🕸️#SpiderMan #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/DxgmltLJpK — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) September 24, 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on both the PS4 and the PS5. A sequel — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — is set to release sometime in 2023 via the latter console. Right now, there’s been no word of the photo mode — which is used here — returning, but it’s safe to assume it will be given how popular it is.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

