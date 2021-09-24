Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Highest-Rated Games of All Time Next Month

Nintendo Switch is getting one of the highest-rated games of all time next month, and it couldn’t come at a better time because, right now, things are a little slow in the new releases department, at least if you’re doing your gaming exclusively on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. That said, if you’re into role-playing games, you will want to check out Disco Elysium: The Final Cut when it finally comes to Switch and Switch Lite on October 12.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of Disco Elysium, which hit in 2019 to critical-acclaim. The definitive edition only released back in March, and right now it boasts a very impressive 97 on Metacritic, at least on PC. The scores of the PS4 and PS5 versions aren’t as high.

“Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the ground-breaking, multi-award-winning open-world role-playing game with an insane amount of choice and consequence,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murder cases, or take bribes. Become the hero, prophet, madman, the greatest detective the world has ever seen… or an absolute disaster of a human being.”

When the game releases on Nintendo Switch, it — and its 20-30 hours of content — will cost $40. That said, according to developer ZA/UM, the Switch version is also not just a simple port. In other words, additional work has gone into this version of the game at no extra cost, as it costs $40 on other platforms as well.

“This is not a port but a painstaking re-assembly of the critically acclaimed game for the detective on the go, including a redesigned user interface experience for portable gaming, font scaling options, improved legibility across the board, and all quality-of-life enhancements from previous iterations,” said ZA/UM.

