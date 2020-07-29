Marvel's Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Statue Goes Up for Pre-Orders Soon

✖

One of the more popular suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is being immortalized as a collectible figure soon with the release of the Scarlet Spider statue. Sideshow and PCS Collectibles are teaming up for the release of the new figure that’ll be added to the Marvel Armory Collection which already includes statue versions of some of the game’s best suits. The statue isn’t ready to be released just yet, but you’ll be able to pre-order it soon starting on July 30th to secure yours before they run out.

Sideshow and PCS Collectibles showed off the statue recently to highlight its details Marvel’s Spider-Man players will recognize from the game. The suit’s almost entirely red save for the all-white eyes and metallic accents on Spider-Man’s gear, but the more striking feature of the statue that sets the suit apart form others is the bright blue, sleeveless hoodie he wears over the normal costume. The hoodie has the Spider-Man symbol emblazoned on the front and back just like you’d see in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“This highly detailed Marvel collectible portrays Spider-Man’s alternate red undersuit with a blue sleeveless hoodie over the top,” a preview of the figure said. “The hoodie features two stenciled spray-paint-styled spider symbols on the chest and the back, resting just above a utility belt brimming with tech. Specialized web cartridges form silver gauntlets around his wrist and ankles. The Scarlet Spider stands tall, fingers ready to close down on his web-shooter sensors in his palms.”

As far as the specifics of the statue go, it’s a 1:10 figure that stands at 7.5” tall. It comes with the black base shown in the image above with its own accents that match the hoodie. The figure will be priced at $94.99 and does not yet have a release date, but you can expect to be able to pre-order it starting on July 30th between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. PT, according to Sideshow. When it does arrive, you'll be able to find it here.

In related Marvel’s Spider-Man news, it sounds like we may be seeing this costume and more when the next-gen consoles launch. The new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game launching on the PlayStation 5 supposedly contains a remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man from the PlayStation 4 which means we’d be able to see this suit and more on the next-gen console when it releases. That hasn’t been confirmed yet though, so until then, you’ll just have to experience the suit in-game and soon on your shelves if you pick up this figure.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.