‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Teams Up With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ for In-Game Freebies

Insomniac Games revealed their final chapter of the The City That Never Sleeps DLC with Silver Lining, and in addition to the epic conclusion for the additional narrative, fans interested in the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse movie will also have a few incentives to enjoy more of the Spider-Man game.

Game Director Ryan Smith took to the PlayStation Blog to talk a little more about the upcoming DLC that drops on December 21st! In addition to the new suits and Silver Sable’s return, there are a few freebies that the studio is offering for those that check out Into the Spider-Verse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re also very excited to be partnering with Sony Pictures on the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in theaters December 14,” Smith wrote. “We are offering a special promotion where users who pre-order the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film from PlayStation Store will receive a voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining, a dynamic theme, and avatars as their pre-order incentive. As you may have seen at the end of our teaser trailer, we have included Peter Parker’s suit from the movie into our third DLC chapter. Pre-orders for the movie officially start tomorrow and then you’ll be able to unlock and swing around in the film’s version of Peter Parker’s suit once Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining launches on December 21!”

For a look at the suit in question:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining is available for pre-order now from the PlayStation Store for $9.99, or you can get the entire The City That Never Sleeps bundle for $24.99 to play the previous expansions that led up to Sable’s return.

What are you most excited for when December 21st rolls around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4.