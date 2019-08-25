Spider-Man PS4 Player Recreates Fan-Favorite Suit In Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 has a plethora of suit options for players, especially when you add the DLC suits into the equation. Despite this, there’s still plenty of fan-favorite suits missing, most of which we will hopefully see in the game’s sequel, which hasn’t been announced yet, but is in development according to a tease from series creative director Bryan Intihar. That said, rather than wait for a sequel, one player has taken matters into their own hands and recreated a popular suit.

More specifically, over on Reddit, user Knight2n shared a suit they created from what looks like assets from the game. And as you can see in the post below, the suit in question is the Spider-Man Unlimited suit, a suit many players were sad to see missing from the PS4 exclusive.

As you can see, the cape is missing, but that’s, according to Knight2n, because it was too difficult to add. That said, even without the cape it looks pretty great. It’s not my favorite Spider-Man suit, but it’s one that I would have for sure rocked while playing the game. Like many players, I was constantly changing suits, though for missions I only used Insomniac’s White Spider suit and the Dark Suit, which, if I’m recalling correctly, is a gift to Peter Parker from Black Cat in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but you’d assume a re-release for the next-gen PlayStation console is in the pipeline. Further, a Game of the Year Edition recently leaked via Amazon, so be on the lookout for that.

In other recent and related news, this week Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has acquired Insomniac Games — the developer behind Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as the Ratchet & Clank series. Upon the announcement, we wrote about the three franchises we’d like to see Sony and Insomniac Games bring back for the PS5, one of which is a classic Naughty Dog series.