Spider-Man PS4 Player Combines 2099 and Iron Spider Suits Into One Incredible Suit

At launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 had a ton of classic and new suits for players to swing around Manhattan in. And then with DLC, the PlayStation exclusive added even more. And not only does the game have a ton of suits, but each is brought to life with an incredible attention to detail. That said, unfortunately, the game doesn’t let you create your own suits, however, it can’t stop players from doing this outside of the game. And that’s exactly what one player recently did. More specifically, one player has taken the white 2099 suit and combined it with the Iron Spider suit, and the result is an absolutely incredible suit.

As you will know, both of these suits are quite popular. However, when they are combined, they create a suit that may just be better than the originals. You can check it out for yourself, below, courtesy of Reddit user mosheeno1:

As you can see, the suit has a pretty strong White Ranger vibe, and in terms of Spider-Man suits, is quite unique. It’s also not the only suit the aforementioned Reddit user has created. The artist also created another incredible suit by combining the white 2099 suit with the Big Time Stealth suit.

Looking at these suits only strengthens my belief that Insomniac Games needs to add a suit creator in the sequel, something I recently made a plea for.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options,” reads a snippet from the article. “One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PS4.