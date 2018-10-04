‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Toppled by Unlikely Competitor in International Sales Charts

Well, it was a nice reign while it lasted, but Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is no longer the top-selling game on the international charts.

A new report provided by Media Create notes that Insomniac Games‘ superhero adventure fell down to sixth place after a number one spot over the past few weeks, though it’s still doing quite well, only suffering a 40-percent drop-off from the previous week’s sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what knocked it out of the top spot? None other that Koei Tecmo’s Warriors Orochi 4, which arrived in the UK market last week and managed to clear 100,000 copies in its debut. It was followed closely behind by The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 in second place, along with FIFA 19 for PlayStation 4 in third. Two Nintendo Switch releases, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Orochi 4, rounded out the top five.

The full top ten also saw other favorites make their debut, including The World Ends With You: Final Remix for Nintendo Switch and Utawarerumono Zan. The full top ten list is below.

Warriors Orochi 4 (PlayStation 4) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PlayStation 4) FIFA 19 (PlayStation 4) Warriors Orochi 4 (Nintendo Switch) Dragon Ball FighterZ (Nintendo Switch) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PlayStation 4) Utawarerumono Zan (PlayStation 4) FIFA 19 (Nintendo Switch) The World Ends With You: Final Remix (Nintendo Switch) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Meanwhile, in terms of hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch continued to dominate the market, selling another 42,000 units for the week, nearly three times what the PlayStation 4 had sold in the same period. It will no doubt be a dominant sales force over the holiday season. Also in the top five were the 2DS LL (the equivalent of the New Nintendo 2DS XL here in the States), the PlayStation 4 Pro and the PlayStation Vita. Sadly, both the Xbox One X and Xbox One came up with poor numbers, landing in the eighth and ninth place on the charts.



Where the charts go from here will be interesting, as several new games are set to make their debut in the weeks ahead. These include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Starlink, and Red Dead Redemption 2, all of which are building huge buzz. And there’s basically no question that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will leave some kind of dent in the top ten chart by this time next week.