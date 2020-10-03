Marvel's Spider-Man Director Receives Threats Following Peter Parker PS5 Recast

✖

This week, PlayStation and Insomniac Games revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered for the PS5, and in the process revealed that Peter Parker, or more specifically the face model for the character, had been recast due to motion capture issues with the original face model. The result was a Peter Parker that sounds just like fans remembered, but looks completely different. Most fans were understanding or indifferent to the change, while some were actually pleased with the new-look Peter, however, as expected, there was some backlash and criticism as well.

Of course, it's easy to imagine why there would be a negative reaction. It's a pretty substantial change to a character many grew to adore in 2018. At the very least, it's certainly not ideal. And people are allowed to have a negative reaction, but some have taken things way too far.

Taking to Twitter, creative director of the series Bryan Intihar revealed that since the announcement, he's been receiving threats.

"To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will “HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!” isn’t cool," said Intihar. "With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you."

Seeing this, Marvel Games VP Bill Rosemann chimed in, reminding Spider-Man fans not to act like the villains of Peter Parker's story.

"You know who would send threatening notes to my Spider/Bro? Norman Osborn, Mr. Negative & Doctor Octopus," said Rosemann. "Spider-Man PS4 fans, in your life story are you the villain, or are you Peter Parker, the hero you love so much? Be Peter. Be the hero. Be Greater."

Of course, while this is all very disturbing, it's unfortunately not very surprising. Tragically, this is something many developers in the industry deal with, particularly the ones in the limelight. For example, just back in July, many people involved with the making of The Last of Us Part II received death threats.