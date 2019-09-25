Marvel’s Spider-Man Developer’s New Game Has a Release Date

Today, Oculus and developer Insomniac Games announced that the latter’s sci-fi VR game, Stormland, is releasing on November 14 via the PC, and more specifically, via the Oculus Rift. And right now, it appears the game will not be coming to any additional VR platforms, so, if you want to check it out, you will need to cop it on Oculus Rift. As for the game, it will cost $40, and take up 8 GB of memory. Further, it will support Oculus Touch, and will presumably also be playable on other iterations of the Oculus VR headset.

That said, to accompany the release date announcement, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer, which features some gameplay of the sci-fi action game. You can check it out via the tweet below, which also has links for pre-ordering if you’re in the business of buying things early.

For those that don’t know: Insomniac Games is the developer best-known for the Ratchet & Clank series, Sunset Overdrive, and most recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man. As for Stormland, it appropriately takes place on the world of Stormland, an an alien sky hosting lush exotic life and a scattered android civilization.

“Play single-player, or explore forgotten ruins with a friend in two-player co-op,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Take on an expansive world with complete freedom—bound up cliffs, glide across chasms, and fly through the slipstream with velocity. Detonate explosives, harness electricity, and wield high tech weapons to overcome a malevolent army of robotic invaders.”

Now, as you may know, Insomniac Games was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment recently. However, this project was planned, announced, and made before this deal ever happened. That said, don’t expect Insomniac Games to make any more games for Oculus. In fact, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if this game one day comes to PlayStation VR.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming and VR.