‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Black Cat DLC Will Have Unexpected “Twists and Turns”

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s first DLC, The Heist, which focuses on Black Cat, is only nine days away, and we still don’t really know what to expect from it as neither Insomniac Games nor Sony have provided many details.

That said, speaking to Game Informer, Creative Director Bryan Intihar provided a slither of insight into the DLC.

Intihar noted that he actually wasn’t as involved with the project, as he was doing a tour of PR for most it. However, he has, obviously, seen the final product, and thinks it looks really good. Further, he teased that it will have some unexpected “twists and turns” for players

“I think it’s a very self-contained story that does a really great job with Black Cat,” said Inithar. “Black Cat’s performance is great, and we do some twists and turns I don’t think people will expect with the character. There’s a lot of great humor in there — some really fun missions that build upon what we already did and even some missions that I think I was like ‘oh I wish we thought of this for [the main game].”

Elsewhere in the Interview, Intihar was hesitant to put a length number on the DLC, but when asked if it was longer than four missions by Game Informer to get some sense of time, Inithar confirmed that it will be indeed longer than four missions. Further, he almost seemed taken back by the suggestion that it would be less than four missions, perhaps implying it’s much more than that.

As you may know, The Heist is the first DLC apart of the game’s “City Never Sleeps” season pass, which will include two more pieces of DLC: Turf Wars and Silver Lining. The former is poised to arrive sometime next month, while the latter will hit sometime in December. Details on both have yet to be provided, and likely won’t be until the launch of each draws closer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the open-world action game, as well as all things Spidey in general, be sure to peep our previous coverage of both by clicking here.