Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Final PS5 Trailer Ahead of Release

Marvel’s Wolverine is right around the corner with its September 15th release date on PS5, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have another trailer. Insomniac Games’ next superhero game was one of the games that led the September 2026 State of Play and showed off some new cutscenes in addition to a few gameplay snippets.

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The Latest Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer Gives Players One Last Look Before Launch

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The above trailer is relatively brief — it doesn’t even crack 90 seconds — but yields one last look at the game before it comes out. It teases some of Wolverine’s conflicts with Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Omega Red, all villains who have already been confirmed. This trailer doesn’t have much totally new, per se, but it’s a collection of new and old scenes. There’s also not much pure gameplay, but has some bosses and other encounters, like with a big Sentinel, a fight that has been previously revealed to some controversy.

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