Marvel’s Wolverine: Solid Snake Voice Actor Wants to Play Logan

While relatively little is known about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine video game that was announced as in development for the PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games, there is likely one certainty we can all assume to be true: Wolverine will have a voice. Given that, it shouldn’t be surprising that folks have already started casting popular voice actors in their heads for the titular role. One suggestion has been David Hayter, who is perhaps best known for voicing Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video games. And it would seem that Hayter agrees that he should be the man for the job.

While Hayter is known for his gruff-voiced antiheroes, there’s also another reason that he might make for a good fit for the character. He actually wrote for both the X-Men and X2 movies, which of course had a major emphasis on the character. You can check out Hayter officially throwing his hat in the ring below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I admit… I was thinking that. https://t.co/tSe2UnvEx7 — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) September 10, 2021

“Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac,” shared Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations at Insomniac Games, as part of the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine. “In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

As noted above, just about all that is officially known about Marvel’s Wolverine is that it is in development for the PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games and is a collaboration between Marvel Games and PlayStation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel’s Wolverine so far? Would you personally like to see Hayter as the voice of Wolverine? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Game Rant]