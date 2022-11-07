New Mass Effect 4 Teaser Revealed by BioWare

To coincide with N7 Day, developer BioWare has today revealed a new teaser from its upcoming Mass Effect sequel which many fans are simply calling "Mass Effect 4" for the time being. First announced back in late 2020, BioWare confirmed that it would be working on a new Mass Effect installment that would seemingly take place after the events of Mass Effect 3. And while very little is known about what this game will have in store, BioWare has today dropped some more hints for fans in the form of a new video.

Shown on social media, BioWare unveiled a new teaser from Mass Effect 4. The footage itself doesn't contain anything all that notable, but it does seem to indicate where the story of the next Mass Effect installment could be heading. As fans were quick to notice, the new video that was shared features what looks to be a Mass Relay that's under construction. For those unaware, Mass Relays in the Mass Effect universe are used to quickly travel around space and get to various planets.

Happy #N7Day from across the stars! 💫 We found this interesting footage you may want to 🔍 a bit more closely.



Download in HD ​​⬇️https://t.co/gyydhuuT1e pic.twitter.com/h97zjH5C1G — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

At the conclusion of Mass Effect 3, all of the Mass Relays were destroyed, which meant that the ability to travel across space at high speeds was made impossible. To see that a new Mass Relay is being built, though, suggests that this will be a major pillar of the story that is told in Mass Effect 4.

"One day, when we're ready, we'll have more to share on the next Mass Effect, so thank you for being a part of this journey with us," BioWare said to fans in a new message on the Electronic Arts website. "It's exceptionally exciting for the team and we'd love to continue sharing glimpses of what we're working on with you in the future."

For now, it's still not known when Mass Effect 4 might end up being released. BioWare's next game is that of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which still doesn't have a launch window of any sort as well. With all of this in mind, it might be a very long time until we actually see anything more from Mass Effect 4, but at least BioWare continues to drop teases like this in the meantime.

When do you think we'll hear more about Mass Effect 4? And what do you think of this new teaser that BioWare has shown off? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.