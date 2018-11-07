Celebrate N7 Day With This ‘Mass Effect’ Jack Cosplay

The original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare was nothing short of iconic with an incredibly loyal fanbase in its stead. Though we have long since said our farewells to Commander Shepard, but the fight for survival against the Reapers will forever live in our hearts. But it wasn’t just the story that enraptured us. The characters as well were enthralling and one such character had such a tremendous evolution from Mass Effect 2 into Mass Effect 3 that this cosplay of our beloved Jack was too good to pass up. Plus – it’s N7 day!

Jack, for those that may not know, was dubbed “Subject Zero” by the pro-human organization Cerberus in-game. With a mouth that would make sailors blush and a sordid past filled with betrayal, pain, and uncomfortable revelations, this is one of the companions (and potential love interests to Commander Shepard) that underwent the most dramatic metamorphisis. Volatile, angry, mistrusting – through a course of survival and learning how to depend on a team, she underwent an incredible change throughout the events of the franchise. She’s a character worth celebrating, and celebrate cosplayer Miss Sinister did.

Cosplayer Miss Sinister does her name justice, often times choosing darker characters (like her Star Wars Sith, oh my god!) stylized to her personally. She even does a wicked Marilyn Manson, because she’s literally that cool. Every so often, I’ll see a surge on Reddit or Resetera regarding this cosplayer, which is a testament to how detailed and incredible her work really is. She’s been featured in magazines all over the world and is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Interested in checking out more of her work – which you definitely should be – you can check her out right here on her official Instagram fan page. Now the real question is … will she cosplay as the rest of the crew from the Normandy, or is she Earthbound for the forseeable future?

For more about the infamous Mass Effect character, as per the game’s official Wiki:

“Jack, also known as Subject Zero, is a notorious criminal whose crimes include piracy, kidnapping, vandalism and murder. She is also a biotic, possibly one of the most powerful human biotics alive, and is considered so dangerous that she was kept in cryogenic stasis after she was caught.

The tortures of Jack’s time as Subject Zero and her subsequent life experiences have rendered her a borderline psychopath, with an unpredictably violent nature and a severely antisocial personality. She has an innate lust for violence, claiming to experience “warm feelings during a fight” due to her physiological conditioning as a child at Teltin (by shocking her for hesitating and stimulating her with drugs whenever she attacked). She has a tendency to spout profanities constantly in conversation and is very easily provoked. Her body is covered head-to-toe in elaborate tattoos and scars, some being remnants of her experimentation, while others mark prisons, kills, and major events in her life. Having been used and abused so many times by people in her life, Jack refuses to trust anyone and is clearly both angered and confused by Shepard’s attempts at conversation, being unable to determine what the Commander wants from her.