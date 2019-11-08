New Mass Effect Concept Art Revealed

N7 day is almost over, and unfortunately, it didn’t come packing any Mass Effect news. That said, the sci-fi series is still very much on the mind of BioWare, who, at the moment, is hard at work on the next installment in the Dragon Age series. And it’s especially on the mind of Casey Hudson, BioWare’s current GM, who took to Twitter to celebrate N7 day with some new Mass Effect concept art, teasing locations and environments that haven’t been brought to life yet, but could be in the future.

“We have so many ideas for things we want to do in Mass Effect, so much concept art that hasn’t yet been brought to life, and so many stories yet to tell,” said Hudson on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have so many ideas for things we want to do in #MassEffect, so much concept art that hasn’t yet been brought to life, and so many stories yet to tell. #N7Day pic.twitter.com/gDXbYComCC — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) November 7, 2019

Of course, if BioWare does ever make a new Mass Effect, it’s almost certainly going to create brand-new concept art. And even if it does use some of this concept art, it’s probably not going to use the Normandy. That said, who knows. Mass Effect Andromeda was such a fumble that BioWare really could go in any direction with the series. And this new concept art is a great reminder of why that’s exciting.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any new developments on the Mass Effect front.